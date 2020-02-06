Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) Shares Gap Up to $8.71

Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.50, but opened at $8.71. Cenovus Energy shares last traded at $9.14, with a volume of 5,621,585 shares trading hands.

CVE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Cenovus Energy from an “equal” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine downgraded Cenovus Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. AltaCorp Capital raised Cenovus Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, TheStreet raised Cenovus Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.42.

The firm has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a PE ratio of 21.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.12.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVE. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Cenovus Energy during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Cenovus Energy by 45.4% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,998 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Cenovus Energy during the third quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in Cenovus Energy during the second quarter valued at $98,000. 77.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE)

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company's Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta. This segment's bitumen assets include Foster Creek, Christina Lake, and Narrows Lake, as well as other projects in the early stages of development, such as Telephone Lake.

