Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) Trading Up 10.4%

Cedar Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:CDR)’s share price was up 10.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.97 and last traded at $2.96, approximately 1,094,428 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 211% from the average daily volume of 352,364 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.68.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cedar Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $241.24 million, a PE ratio of 59.21 and a beta of 0.97.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. Cedar Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.48%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDR. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 2.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,251,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,318,000 after purchasing an additional 27,839 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 3.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,762,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,469,000 after purchasing an additional 476,363 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 5.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,587,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,407,000 after purchasing an additional 534,618 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 71.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 471,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 196,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 90.2% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 25,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 11,945 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.81% of the company’s stock.

Cedar Realty Trust Company Profile (NYSE:CDR)

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust which focuses on the ownership, operation and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers in high-density urban markets from Washington, DC to Boston. The Company's portfolio (excluding properties treated as "held for sale") comprises 58 properties, with approximately 8.7 million square feet of gross leasable area.

