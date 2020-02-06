Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) Shares Up 8.7%

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CPRX) shot up 8.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.69 and last traded at $4.62, 2,587,825 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 31% from the average session volume of 1,975,855 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.25.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CPRX. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.95.

The company has a market capitalization of $433.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.76 and a beta of 2.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.92. The company has a current ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 5.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The company had revenue of $30.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.19 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

In other Catalyst Pharmaceuticals news, insider Gary Ingenito sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.66, for a total transaction of $466,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $466,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 350,000 shares of company stock worth $1,639,000 over the last ninety days. 10.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRX. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,157,742 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,444,000 after acquiring an additional 30,398 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 15.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,078,995 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090,271 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,861,728 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,669,000 after acquiring an additional 95,933 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 761.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 211,545 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 186,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,522,301 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,686,000 after acquiring an additional 210,511 shares during the last quarter. 60.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases. It offers Firdapse, a proprietary form of amifampridine phosphate for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome in the United States.

