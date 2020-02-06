Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Catalent, Inc. provides advanced delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics and consumer health products. It operates through Oral Technologies, Medication Delivery Solutions, and Development & Clinical Services. The Oral Technologies segment address the full diversity of the pharmaceutical industry including small molecules, large molecule biologics and consumer health products. The Medication Delivery Solutions segment offers formulation, development, and manufacturing services for delivery of drugs and biologics administered through injection, inhalation, and ophthalmic routes. The Development and Clinical Services segment provides manufacturing, packaging, storage, and inventory management services for drugs and biologics in clinical trials. Catalent, Inc. is headquartered in Somerset, New Jersey. “

Separately, Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Catalent from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Catalent has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $62.43.

NYSE:CTLT opened at $59.26 on Monday. Catalent has a one year low of $38.75 and a one year high of $68.78. The company has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $721.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $700.81 million. Catalent had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 15.21%. Catalent’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Catalent will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Aristippos Gennadios sold 45,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.55, for a total value of $2,378,202.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ricardo Pravda sold 2,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.73, for a total transaction of $137,730.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 55,512 shares of company stock valued at $2,921,998. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Catalent by 35.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 293,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,007,000 after acquiring an additional 76,636 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Catalent during the third quarter worth about $380,000. Man Group plc raised its stake in Catalent by 165.5% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 99,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,743,000 after acquiring an additional 62,033 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Catalent by 2.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,307,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,615,000 after acquiring an additional 388,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Catalent by 116.7% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after acquiring an additional 10,816 shares in the last quarter.

Catalent, Inc provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel Technologies, Biologics and Specialty Drug Delivery, Oral Drug Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services. The Softgel Technologies segment formulates, develops, and manufactures prescription and consumer soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

