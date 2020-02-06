Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Research Coverage Started at Evercore ISI

Analysts at Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) in a research report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage set an “inline” rating on the stock.

CVNA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on Carvana from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Carvana in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Benchmark initiated coverage on Carvana in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of Carvana in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Carvana from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.50.

Shares of NYSE:CVNA traded up $1.31 during trading on Thursday, reaching $91.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,141,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,638,158. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 2.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $89.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.68. The stock has a market cap of $13.84 billion, a PE ratio of -32.64 and a beta of 2.19. Carvana has a 1-year low of $29.75 and a 1-year high of $99.19.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $997.46 million. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 57.46% and a negative net margin of 3.59%. The business’s revenue was up 104.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.40) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Carvana will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Carvana news, COO Benjamin E. Huston sold 23,199 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.04, for a total value of $2,088,837.96. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 11,728 shares in the company, valued at $1,055,989.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ira J. Platt sold 734 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total value of $64,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,022,562.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,931 shares of company stock worth $7,115,282 in the last three months. 13.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carvana by 202.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 872,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,613,000 after buying an additional 584,622 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Carvana by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 627,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,803,000 after buying an additional 16,080 shares during the period. JS Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carvana by 64.3% in the 3rd quarter. JS Capital Management LLC now owns 402,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,575,000 after buying an additional 157,649 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Carvana by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 333,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,686,000 after buying an additional 40,702 shares during the period. Finally, Lansing Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Carvana by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lansing Management LP now owns 221,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,595,000 after buying an additional 36,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.51% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's proprietary 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

