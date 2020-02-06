CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Coverage Initiated at Evercore ISI

Research analysts at Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of CarMax (NYSE:KMX) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

KMX has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of CarMax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Argus raised their target price on shares of CarMax from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CarMax in a report on Friday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of CarMax from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of CarMax from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.35.

Shares of CarMax stock traded down $1.00 during trading on Thursday, hitting $96.97. 955,191 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,299,169. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 2.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.77. CarMax has a 52-week low of $58.19 and a 52-week high of $100.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.10.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, December 20th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.12). CarMax had a return on equity of 24.53% and a net margin of 4.40%. The business had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CarMax will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CarMax news, EVP Thomas W. Reedy, Jr. sold 29,550 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.87, for a total value of $2,862,508.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,096,933.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CarMax during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CarMax by 466.7% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CarMax during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of CarMax by 41.5% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of CarMax by 1,397.4% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

