Carindale Property Trust (ASX:CDP) Trading Down 1.2%

Carindale Property Trust (ASX:CDP)’s share price was down 1.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as A$5.88 ($4.17) and last traded at A$5.88 ($4.17), approximately 4,544 shares were traded during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$5.95 ($4.22).

The firm has a market capitalization of $411.60 million and a PE ratio of 21.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is A$6.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is A$6.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.54, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.08.

The company also recently declared a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.181 per share. This represents a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. Carindale Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 132.35%.

Carindale Property Trust (ASX Code: CDP) was listed on the Australian Stock Exchange in 1996.The Trust's sole investment is a 50% interest in Westfield Carindale, one of Brisbane's largest regional shopping centre at approximately 136,609 square metres. Westfield Carindale currently generates annual sales of $896.5 million through its two department stores, two discount department stores, three supermarkets and more than 400 specialty retailers.The Trust is managed by Scentre Management Limited, a member of the Scentre Group.

