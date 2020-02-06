Caretrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Caretrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Caretrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Caretrust REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $26.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Caretrust REIT in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.43.

NASDAQ:CTRE traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $22.67. 813,969 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,113,311. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.28 and a beta of 0.65. Caretrust REIT has a twelve month low of $18.77 and a twelve month high of $25.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.11 and a 200 day moving average of $22.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Caretrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $33.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.64 million. Caretrust REIT had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 4.76%. Caretrust REIT’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Caretrust REIT will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CTRE. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Caretrust REIT by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,664,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $443,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666,016 shares during the last quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Caretrust REIT during the 3rd quarter worth about $18,767,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Caretrust REIT by 66.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,405,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,169,000 after buying an additional 560,143 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in Caretrust REIT during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,267,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Caretrust REIT during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,454,000. 89.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of seniors housing and healthcare-related properties. With 199 net-leased healthcare properties and three operated seniors housing properties in 27 states, CareTrust is pursuing opportunities across the nation to acquire properties that will be leased to a diverse group of local, regional and national seniors housing operators, healthcare services providers, and other healthcare-related businesses.

