Caretrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Caretrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.
Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Caretrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Caretrust REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $26.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Caretrust REIT in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.43.
NASDAQ:CTRE traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $22.67. 813,969 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,113,311. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.28 and a beta of 0.65. Caretrust REIT has a twelve month low of $18.77 and a twelve month high of $25.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.11 and a 200 day moving average of $22.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CTRE. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Caretrust REIT by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,664,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $443,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666,016 shares during the last quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Caretrust REIT during the 3rd quarter worth about $18,767,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Caretrust REIT by 66.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,405,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,169,000 after buying an additional 560,143 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in Caretrust REIT during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,267,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Caretrust REIT during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,454,000. 89.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Caretrust REIT Company Profile
CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of seniors housing and healthcare-related properties. With 199 net-leased healthcare properties and three operated seniors housing properties in 27 states, CareTrust is pursuing opportunities across the nation to acquire properties that will be leased to a diverse group of local, regional and national seniors housing operators, healthcare services providers, and other healthcare-related businesses.
Read More: Cost of Debt
Receive News & Ratings for Caretrust REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caretrust REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.