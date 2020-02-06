Cardiovascular Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSII) Shares Sold by Perkins Capital Management Inc.

Perkins Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSII) by 14.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,783 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 9,983 shares during the quarter. Cardiovascular Systems comprises about 2.6% of Perkins Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Perkins Capital Management Inc. owned 0.17% of Cardiovascular Systems worth $2,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CSII. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 57.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,631 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $98,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,342 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Partner Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Partner Investment Management L.P. now owns 5,915 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the period. 89.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CSII shares. BidaskClub cut Cardiovascular Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim started coverage on Cardiovascular Systems in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cardiovascular Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cardiovascular Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSII traded down $3.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $41.86. 43,275 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 266,580. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.45. Cardiovascular Systems Inc has a 12-month low of $31.49 and a 12-month high of $55.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -419.11 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.18.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical device company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $68.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.90 million. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative return on equity of 2.21% and a negative net margin of 1.23%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cardiovascular Systems Inc will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Cardiovascular Systems Profile

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various devices to treat vascular and coronary diseases in the United States. The company offers peripheral arterial disease products, including Diamondback 360 Peripheral, Predator 360, Stealth 360 Peripheral Orbital Atherectomy System (OAS), Diamondback 360 60cm Peripheral OAS, Diamondback 360 Low Profile Peripheral, Diamondback 360 1.50 Peripheral, Diamondback 360 2.00 Peripheral, Diamondback 360 200cm Peripheral, and Diamondback 360 180cm Peripheral, which are catheter-based platforms for treating a range of plaque types in leg arteries above and below the knee, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations associated with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives.

