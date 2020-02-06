Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) Stake Cut by Pelham Global Financials Ltd.

Pelham Global Financials Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 159,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the period. Capital One Financial accounts for approximately 14.0% of Pelham Global Financials Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Pelham Global Financials Ltd.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $16,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 5.0% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,151,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,714,000 after buying an additional 102,703 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Capital One Financial by 9.2% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,955,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $177,886,000 after acquiring an additional 164,091 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Capital One Financial by 27.9% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,250,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,793,000 after acquiring an additional 272,758 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Capital One Financial by 26.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,136,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,397,000 after acquiring an additional 237,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd raised its position in Capital One Financial by 11.5% during the third quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 1,071,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,474,000 after acquiring an additional 110,795 shares during the last quarter. 89.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on COF shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Nomura boosted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.77.

Shares of COF stock traded down $0.88 on Thursday, hitting $103.86. The stock had a trading volume of 100,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,270,020. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $102.69 and its 200-day moving average is $95.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Capital One Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $76.82 and a 52-week high of $107.59.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.32 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Capital One Financial Corp. will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.23%.

In related news, insider Yajnik Sanjiv sold 57,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $6,049,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mayo A. Shattuck III sold 7,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.57, for a total transaction of $682,749.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,865 shares in the company, valued at $5,298,313.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 224,978 shares of company stock worth $22,859,423 over the last ninety days. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

