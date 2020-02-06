Capital One Financial Corp. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 (NYSE:COF)

Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 29th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, February 21st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th.

Capital One Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 13.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Capital One Financial to earn $12.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.5%.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Capital One Financial stock opened at $104.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.12. The company has a market cap of $47.36 billion, a PE ratio of 9.49, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.25. Capital One Financial has a fifty-two week low of $76.82 and a fifty-two week high of $107.59.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.32 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 16.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Capital One Financial will post 11.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Capital One Financial news, Director Mayo A. Shattuck III sold 7,070 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.57, for a total transaction of $682,749.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,865 shares in the company, valued at $5,298,313.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Yajnik Sanjiv sold 13,925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.01, for a total value of $1,490,114.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 97,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,395,807.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 224,978 shares of company stock worth $22,859,423 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

COF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Capital One Financial from $153.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Capital One Financial from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and issued a $104.00 target price on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Capital One Financial from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.77.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Read More: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.