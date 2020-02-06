Capital One Financial Corp. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 (NYSE:COF)

Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 29th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, February 21st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th.
Capital One Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 13.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Capital One Financial to earn $12.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.5%.
Capital One Financial stock opened at $104.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.12. The company has a market cap of $47.36 billion, a PE ratio of 9.49, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.25. Capital One Financial has a fifty-two week low of $76.82 and a fifty-two week high of $107.59.
In other Capital One Financial news, Director Mayo A. Shattuck III sold 7,070 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.57, for a total transaction of $682,749.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,865 shares in the company, valued at $5,298,313.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Yajnik Sanjiv sold 13,925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.01, for a total value of $1,490,114.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 97,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,395,807.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 224,978 shares of company stock worth $22,859,423 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.
COF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Capital One Financial from $153.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Capital One Financial from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and issued a $104.00 target price on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Capital One Financial from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.77.
About Capital One Financial
Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.
