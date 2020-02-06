Cantor Fitzgerald Raises Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) Price Target to $55.00

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 25.80% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on ARWR. Svb Leerink began coverage on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price (up from $45.00) on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.86.

Shares of NASDAQ ARWR opened at $43.72 on Thursday. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $12.72 and a 1 year high of $73.72. The firm has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.36 and a beta of 1.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.30.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.07). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 32.30% and a net margin of 40.27%. On average, research analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, General Counsel Patrick O’brien sold 14,625 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $879,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 267,406 shares in the company, valued at $16,076,448.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 100,000 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total value of $6,750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,048,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,286,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 248,518 shares of company stock valued at $15,591,357. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARWR. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 96.2% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $101,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $139,000. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $227,000. Institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline include ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3 to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-ENaC to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; and ARO-HIF2 for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

