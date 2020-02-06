Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Stock Rating Upgraded by CIBC

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) was upgraded by stock analysts at CIBC from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

CM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $105.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $112.50 to $108.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.67.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock opened at $82.21 on Tuesday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1 year low of $73.20 and a 1 year high of $87.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $82.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.01. The company has a market cap of $36.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The bank reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.52. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.00 earnings per share. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 5.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 178,392 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,104,000 after buying an additional 9,859 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the second quarter worth approximately $431,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. Addenda Capital Inc. grew its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 20.3% during the third quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 57,250 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,789,000 after purchasing an additional 9,650 shares during the period. Finally, Nexus Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 12.8% during the third quarter. Nexus Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,020 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,220,000 after purchasing an additional 4,432 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.50% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

