Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

CAC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Camden National in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Camden National in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Camden National has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CAC opened at $48.16 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.19. The firm has a market cap of $726.37 million, a PE ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.79. Camden National has a 1 year low of $38.68 and a 1 year high of $48.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $44.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.16 million. Camden National had a net margin of 27.16% and a return on equity of 12.35%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Camden National will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Camden National by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,216,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,797,000 after purchasing an additional 37,957 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co increased its position in Camden National by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 205,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,906,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in Camden National by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 182,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,406,000 after purchasing an additional 3,066 shares during the period. Camden National Bank increased its position in Camden National by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 102,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,461,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Camden National during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,145,000. 68.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Camden National Corporation operates as the holding company for Camden National Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services to consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers. It offers various deposit products, including demand, checking, saving, and money market accounts; and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

