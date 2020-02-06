Cabot (NYSE:CBT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) issued its earnings results on Monday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.04), Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $727.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $772.38 million. Cabot had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The business’s revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. Cabot updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 3.60-3.90 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $3.60-3.90 EPS.

Shares of CBT stock opened at $43.04 on Thursday. Cabot has a 12-month low of $37.11 and a 12-month high of $50.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.97 and a 200-day moving average of $44.49.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.81%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Cabot in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Cabot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Cabot from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.71.

In other news, SVP Hobart Kalkstein sold 2,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total value of $136,947.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,979,716.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Cabot

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company offers rubber grade carbon blacks used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and compounds of carbon black and rubber.

