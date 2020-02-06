Cabot (NYSE:CBT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) issued its earnings results on Monday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.04), Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $727.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $772.38 million. Cabot had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The business’s revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. Cabot updated its FY 2020
After-Hours guidance to 3.60-3.90 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $3.60-3.90 EPS.
Shares of CBT stock opened at $43.04 on Thursday. Cabot has a 12-month low of $37.11 and a 12-month high of $50.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.97 and a 200-day moving average of $44.49.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.81%.
In other news, SVP Hobart Kalkstein sold 2,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total value of $136,947.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,979,716.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About Cabot
Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company offers rubber grade carbon blacks used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and compounds of carbon black and rubber.
Further Reading: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?
Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.