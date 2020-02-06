Cabot (NYSE:CBT) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.60-3.90 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.80. Cabot also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 3.60-3.90 EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CBT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cabot from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Barclays reissued a buy rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Cabot in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Cabot from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cabot from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Cabot from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cabot currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $45.71.

CBT stock traded down $0.78 during trading on Thursday, hitting $42.26. The stock had a trading volume of 10,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,669. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.49. Cabot has a 1-year low of $37.11 and a 1-year high of $50.58. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.04). Cabot had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The company had revenue of $727.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $772.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cabot will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.81%.

In other news, SVP Hobart Kalkstein sold 2,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total transaction of $136,947.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,979,716.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

About Cabot

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company offers rubber grade carbon blacks used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and compounds of carbon black and rubber.

