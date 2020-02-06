Buckingham Research Increases Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) Price Target to $23.00

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) had its target price increased by research analysts at Buckingham Research from $18.00 to $23.00 in a report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Buckingham Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.03% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Greenhill & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

GHL opened at $21.49 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $317.51 million, a PE ratio of 42.14 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.65 and a 200-day moving average of $15.57. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.25 and a 52-week high of $25.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.69, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a current ratio of 4.39.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $106.70 million during the quarter. Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 44.22% and a net margin of 3.65%. On average, research analysts predict that Greenhill & Co., Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GHL. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 115.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,890,000 after buying an additional 74,407 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 703.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 259,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,401,000 after buying an additional 227,018 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC increased its holdings in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 312,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,099,000 after purchasing an additional 21,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. increased its holdings in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 900,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,819,000 after purchasing an additional 133,123 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Greenhill & Co, Inc, an independent investment bank, provides financial and strategic advisory services to corporations, partnerships, institutions, and governments worldwide. The company offers advisory services to clients in relation to mergers, acquisitions, divestitures, spin-offs, and other strategic transactions, as well as various stages of a transaction's life cycle ranging from initial structuring and negotiation to final execution.

