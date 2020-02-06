BTIG Research Initiates Coverage on Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX)

Research analysts at BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) in a report released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock. BTIG Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.93% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on BSX. Guggenheim set a $53.00 price target on Boston Scientific and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.29.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Shares of NYSE BSX opened at $42.62 on Thursday. Boston Scientific has a one year low of $34.35 and a one year high of $46.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.77 billion, a PE ratio of 55.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.87.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 23.10% and a net margin of 10.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Boston Scientific will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Boston Scientific news, SVP Eric Francis Yves Thepaut sold 22,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.70, for a total value of $960,194.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 98,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,220,638.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 1,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total value of $44,988.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 204,205 shares of company stock worth $9,084,744 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 90.5% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 581 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 111.4% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 721 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.

Recommended Story: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.