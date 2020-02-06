BTIG Research Initiates Coverage on Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX)

Research analysts at BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) in a report released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock. BTIG Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.93% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on BSX. Guggenheim set a $53.00 price target on Boston Scientific and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.29.
Shares of NYSE BSX opened at $42.62 on Thursday. Boston Scientific has a one year low of $34.35 and a one year high of $46.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.77 billion, a PE ratio of 55.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.87.
In other Boston Scientific news, SVP Eric Francis Yves Thepaut sold 22,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.70, for a total value of $960,194.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 98,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,220,638.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 1,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total value of $44,988.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 204,205 shares of company stock worth $9,084,744 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 90.5% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 581 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 111.4% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 721 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.31% of the company’s stock.
About Boston Scientific
Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.
