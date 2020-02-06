Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) Reaches New 1-Year High at $44.70

Brookfield Business Partners LP (NYSE:BBU) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $44.70 and last traded at $44.70, with a volume of 3288 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.08.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Business Partners in a report on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Brookfield Business Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Brookfield Business Partners from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brookfield Business Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Brookfield Business Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.20.

Get Brookfield Business Partners alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 17.84 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.30.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.80). The company had revenue of $11.79 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Business Partners had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 7.43%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Business Partners LP will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Business Partners in the third quarter valued at $59,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners in the third quarter valued at $814,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 42.2% in the third quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 91,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,565,000 after purchasing an additional 27,000 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 13.1% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 17,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 6,910.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 4,699 shares during the period. 72.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU)

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

Featured Story: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Business Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Business Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.