Brokerages Set TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) Price Target at $29.00

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the five research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.00.

TOWN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised TowneBank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine lowered TowneBank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stephens initiated coverage on TowneBank in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub lowered TowneBank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 23rd.

TOWN stock traded down $0.30 on Friday, reaching $27.71. 3,698 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 107,743. TowneBank has a one year low of $23.71 and a one year high of $29.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.64.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. TowneBank had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 20.61%. The company had revenue of $139.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.19 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TowneBank will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 27th. TowneBank’s payout ratio is 37.31%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TOWN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TowneBank in the 1st quarter worth $149,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of TowneBank in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 308,850 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,426,000 after purchasing an additional 28,153 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TowneBank in the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 10,336 shares of the bank’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares in the last quarter. 47.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TowneBank

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for small- and medium-size businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits products, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts.

