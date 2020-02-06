Brokerages Set Sprint Corp (NYSE:S) PT at $6.01

Shares of Sprint Corp (NYSE:S) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.26.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Sprint in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Sprint from $8.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. TheStreet cut Sprint from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. ValuEngine raised Sprint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Sprint in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th.

Shares of S stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $4.62. The company had a trading volume of 13,993,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,281,917. The firm has a market cap of $17.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 0.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.76. Sprint has a twelve month low of $4.26 and a twelve month high of $8.06.

Sprint (NYSE:S) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The cell phone carrier reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.19 billion. Sprint had a negative return on equity of 2.61% and a negative net margin of 8.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Sprint will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in Sprint by 16.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,061,352 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $123,779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829,055 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Sprint by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,836,759 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $40,830,000 after purchasing an additional 495,041 shares during the period. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new stake in Sprint during the third quarter worth approximately $24,599,000. ARP Americas LP boosted its holdings in Sprint by 52.7% in the third quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 3,336,822 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $20,588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Sprint by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,297,761 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $17,181,000 after acquiring an additional 64,699 shares in the last quarter. 14.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sprint Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various wireless and wireline communications products and services to consumers, businesses, government subscribers, and resellers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. It operates in two segments, Wireless and Wireline.

