Brokerages Set DXP Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:DXPE) PT at $45.33

DXP Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:DXPE) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.00.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DXPE. BidaskClub cut DXP Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. ValuEngine upgraded DXP Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut DXP Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

In other news, VP Christopher T. Gregory sold 1,432 shares of DXP Enterprises stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total transaction of $56,922.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,002 shares in the company, valued at $993,829.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DXPE. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of DXP Enterprises during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in DXP Enterprises by 52.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in DXP Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at about $143,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in DXP Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at about $159,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in DXP Enterprises by 8.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DXPE traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.63. The company had a trading volume of 42,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,063. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $602.56 million, a PE ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.88. DXP Enterprises has a 1-year low of $29.33 and a 1-year high of $45.66.

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $327.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.44 million. DXP Enterprises had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 3.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that DXP Enterprises will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

DXP Enterprises Company Profile

DXP Enterprises, Inc engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services to energy and industrial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Service Centers, Supply Chain Services, and Innovative Pumping Solutions. The Service Centers segment offers MRO products, equipment, and integrated services, including technical expertise and logistics services.

