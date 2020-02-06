Brokerages Expect Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) to Announce -$0.33 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.33) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Omeros’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.41) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.24). Omeros posted earnings of ($0.38) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, March 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Omeros will report full year earnings of ($1.45) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.53) to ($1.36). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.96) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.04) to $0.27. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Omeros.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $29.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.19 million. Omeros’s revenue was up 547.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.81) EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Omeros from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Omeros from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Omeros in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Omeros in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Omeros in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Omeros presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.40.

OMER traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.86. 368,298 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 411,520. The company has a market cap of $639.76 million, a PE ratio of -8.04 and a beta of 2.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.53. Omeros has a one year low of $12.31 and a one year high of $20.92.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Cable sold 10,000 shares of Omeros stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.16, for a total value of $131,600.00. Company insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omeros in the third quarter worth $41,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Omeros in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Omeros in the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Omeros by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omeros in the fourth quarter worth $145,000. 51.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Omeros Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, disorders of the central nervous system (CNS), and immune-related diseases. It provides OMIDRIA for use in cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement in the United States.

