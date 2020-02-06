Brokerages Expect NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) Will Announce Earnings of $1.37 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) will report $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for NRG Energy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.57 and the highest is $2.08. NRG Energy posted earnings of $0.13 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 953.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NRG Energy will report full-year earnings of $4.47 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.38 to $4.55. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $5.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.63 to $7.48. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for NRG Energy.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.22). NRG Energy had a negative return on equity of 53.61% and a net margin of 10.85%. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. NRG Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis.

NRG has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.29.

Shares of NRG traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.00. 2,827,159 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,497,856. NRG Energy has a fifty-two week low of $32.63 and a fifty-two week high of $43.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.05.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 49.79%.

In related news, VP Robert J. Gaudette sold 13,372 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total transaction of $528,996.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 77,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,059,333.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kirkland B. Andrews sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total transaction of $3,951,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 198,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,848,780.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 184,372 shares of company stock valued at $7,161,481 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in NRG Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in NRG Energy during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NRG Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in NRG Energy by 8,472.2% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in NRG Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. 97.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.1 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers. It generates electricity using natural gas, coal, oil, solar, nuclear, wind, fossil fuel, and nuclear sources.

