Brokerages Anticipate Commscope Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ:COMM) Will Announce Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Commscope Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ:COMM) will report $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Commscope’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.33 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.36. Commscope reported earnings of $0.51 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Commscope will report full year earnings of $2.03 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.02 to $2.05. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.13 to $2.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Commscope.

Commscope (NASDAQ:COMM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.11. Commscope had a negative net margin of 7.26% and a positive return on equity of 27.25%. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 106.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on COMM shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Commscope from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Commscope from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $14.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of Commscope from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Commscope from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Commscope from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Commscope has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.23.

In related news, Director Frank M. Drendel sold 153,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total value of $2,192,747.25. Also, Director Frank M. Drendel sold 95,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.19, for a total transaction of $1,257,455.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Commscope by 3.7% during the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 19,202,308 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $225,819,000 after purchasing an additional 690,482 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Commscope by 1,388.3% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,433,088 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $99,173,000 after purchasing an additional 7,866,476 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Commscope during the second quarter valued at about $23,921,000. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Commscope by 94.5% during the fourth quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 1,135,370 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,111,000 after purchasing an additional 551,620 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Commscope by 69.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 785,682 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,360,000 after purchasing an additional 323,170 shares during the period.

NASDAQ COMM opened at $12.69 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.34. Commscope has a 1-year low of $9.52 and a 1-year high of $27.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.76 and a 200-day moving average of $12.82. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.50, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.79.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications networks worldwide. The company's CommScope Connectivity Solutions segment offers optical fiber and twisted pair structured cable solutions, intelligent infrastructure software, and network rack and cabinet enclosures under the SYSTIMAX, NETCONNECT, and Uniprise brands; and fiber management systems, patch cords and panels, pre-terminated fiber connectivity, complete cabling systems, and cable assemblies for use in offices and data centers.

