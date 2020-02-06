Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Updates FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) issued an update on its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 7.15-7.45 for the period. Bristol-Myers Squibb also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 6.00-6.20 EPS.

BMY stock opened at $65.59 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $42.48 and a fifty-two week high of $68.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.11. The stock has a market cap of $104.75 billion, a PE ratio of 18.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.76.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.23%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BMY shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued an equal weight rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Argus raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 13th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Gabelli assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a buy rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $61.69.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

Featured Story: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.