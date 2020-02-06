Brickblock Reaches Market Cap of $1.36 Million (BBK)

Brickblock (CURRENCY:BBK) traded 20% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. One Brickblock token can now be bought for about $0.0181 or 0.00000189 BTC on popular exchanges including BitMart, IDEX and Gate.io. Brickblock has a market capitalization of $1.36 million and approximately $105.00 worth of Brickblock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Brickblock has traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Brickblock alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00044801 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00065601 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000737 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 28.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.07 or 0.00094541 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,658.12 or 1.00684885 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000673 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001656 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Brickblock

Brickblock is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 5th, 2018. Brickblock’s total supply is 265,000,143 tokens and its circulating supply is 75,131,283 tokens. The official message board for Brickblock is blog.brickblock.io . Brickblock’s official website is www.brickblock.io . The Reddit community for Brickblock is /r/BrickBlock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Brickblock’s official Twitter account is @brickblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Brickblock Token Trading

Brickblock can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart, IDEX and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Brickblock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Brickblock should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Brickblock using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Brickblock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Brickblock and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.