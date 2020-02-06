Bradley J. Fluke Sells 11,000 Shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Stock

Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) VP Bradley J. Fluke sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.80, for a total value of $866,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $403,456. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ CRUS traded down $1.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $78.49. The company had a trading volume of 472,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 794,109. The company has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.11. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.24 and a 1 year high of $91.63. The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $82.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.29.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $374.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.33 million. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 12.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

CRUS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Benchmark increased their price target on Cirrus Logic from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Cirrus Logic from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Cowen increased their price target on Cirrus Logic from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on Cirrus Logic from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.70.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 28,447 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after buying an additional 4,709 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cirrus Logic during the fourth quarter valued at $470,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 111,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,172,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 199,044 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,403,000 after buying an additional 9,932 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 289,649 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,870,000 after buying an additional 34,732 shares during the period. 92.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) for a range of consumer and industrial markets. The company offers portable and non-portable audio, and other products. Its products include analog and mixed-signal audio converters, and digital signal processing products for mobile applications; codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters and digital-to-analog converters into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; digital interface products; and standalone digital signal processors.

