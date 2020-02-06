Bottos (BTO) Price Hits $0.0039 on Exchanges

Bottos (CURRENCY:BTO) traded up 7.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. Bottos has a total market cap of $2.12 million and approximately $638,775.00 worth of Bottos was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bottos has traded up 18.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Bottos token can now be purchased for $0.0039 or 0.00000041 BTC on exchanges including Bit-Z, Gate.io, BigONE and CoinEgg.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bottos Profile

Bottos is a token. Its genesis date was November 7th, 2017. Bottos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 546,000,153 tokens. The official message board for Bottos is medium.com/bottos . Bottos’ official Twitter account is @bottos_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bottos is www.bottos.org

Buying and Selling Bottos

Bottos can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, LBank, IDEX, CoinEgg, OTCBTC, Gate.io, BigONE and Bit-Z. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bottos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bottos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bottos using one of the exchanges listed above.

