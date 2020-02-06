Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Issues Earnings Results

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The medical equipment provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 23.10% and a net margin of 10.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share.
Shares of NYSE:BSX traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $43.10. The stock had a trading volume of 306,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,737,685. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $59.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.87. Boston Scientific has a 1 year low of $34.35 and a 1 year high of $46.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.47.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on BSX shares. ValuEngine cut Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Guggenheim set a $53.00 price objective on Boston Scientific and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Boston Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.29.
Boston Scientific Company Profile
Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.
