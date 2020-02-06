Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Issues Earnings Results

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The medical equipment provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 23.10% and a net margin of 10.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:BSX traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $43.10. The stock had a trading volume of 306,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,737,685. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $59.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.87. Boston Scientific has a 1 year low of $34.35 and a 1 year high of $46.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.47.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BSX shares. ValuEngine cut Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Guggenheim set a $53.00 price objective on Boston Scientific and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Boston Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.29.

In other Boston Scientific news, SVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 23,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $1,015,388.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 123,561 shares in the company, valued at $5,436,684. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP David A. Pierce sold 2,152 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $97,916.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,643,778.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 204,205 shares of company stock worth $9,084,744 over the last quarter. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.

