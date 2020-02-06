Bombardier (TSE:BBD.A) Shares Down 1.3%

Bombardier, Inc. (TSE:BBD.A) shares were down 1.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$1.45 and last traded at C$1.49, approximately 241,611 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 29% from the average daily volume of 187,486 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.51.

The stock has a market capitalization of $460.04 million and a PE ratio of -294.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.84.

About Bombardier (TSE:BBD.A)

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Business Aircraft, Commercial Aircraft, Aerostructures and Engineering Services, and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures, and markets business jets, as well as provides aftermarket support services.

