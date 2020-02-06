BMO Commercial Property Trust Limited to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.50 (LON:BCPT)

BMO Commercial Property Trust Limited (LON:BCPT) declared a dividend on Wednesday, February 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share on Friday, February 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of BCPT stock traded up GBX 0.60 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 110.40 ($1.45). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 923,094 shares. BMO Commercial Property Trust has a 52-week low of GBX 1.33 ($0.02) and a 52-week high of GBX 122.40 ($1.61). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 111.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.30, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $882.50 million and a PE ratio of -122.67.

Get BMO Commercial Property Trust alerts:

BMO Commercial Property Trust Company Profile

The trust is a vehicle for investors who wish to gain exposure to prime UK commercial property. It is a constituent of the FTSE 250 Index and aims to provide shareholders with an attractive level of income together with the potential for capital and income growth from investing in a diversified UK commercial property portfolio.

See Also: Float

Receive News & Ratings for BMO Commercial Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMO Commercial Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.