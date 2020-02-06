B&M European Value Retail SA (LON:BME) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

B&M European Value Retail SA (LON:BME) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 432.14 ($5.68).

Several research analysts have recently commented on BME shares. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Friday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Monday, November 11th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered B&M European Value Retail to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from GBX 410 ($5.39) to GBX 405 ($5.33) in a report on Tuesday, November 19th.

BME stock traded up GBX 7.20 ($0.09) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 371 ($4.88). 2,143,254 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,550,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.08, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.32. B&M European Value Retail has a 52-week low of GBX 313.10 ($4.12) and a 52-week high of GBX 439.90 ($5.79). The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 389.61 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 375.18.

B&M European Value Retail SA operates as a discount retailer in the United Kingdom, Germany, and France. It provides FMCG brands and non-grocery products through general merchandise and grocery stores, and convenience stores. The company operates a chain of 620 stores under the B&M brand; 281 stores under the Heron Foods brand; 96 stores under the Jawoll; and 96 stores under the Babou brand.

