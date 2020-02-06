bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) Lifted to Outperform at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has $100.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $86.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BLUE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a buy rating on shares of bluebird bio in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Cowen reiterated a buy rating on shares of bluebird bio in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Svb Leerink upgraded shares of bluebird bio from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $119.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $96.00 target price on shares of bluebird bio and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of bluebird bio in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $133.61.

Shares of bluebird bio stock opened at $91.89 on Monday. bluebird bio has a 1 year low of $71.42 and a 1 year high of $163.43. The firm has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of -7.07 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 6.22 and a quick ratio of 6.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.05.

In other bluebird bio news, insider Philip D. Gregory sold 600 shares of bluebird bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $56,418.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,379,711.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Philip D. Gregory sold 1,800 shares of bluebird bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.31, for a total transaction of $169,758.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,892 shares in the company, valued at $2,913,424.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 13,727 shares of company stock worth $1,242,889 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of bluebird bio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 237,842 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,871,000 after acquiring an additional 68,742 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 48,523 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 64.7% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,943 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,827,148 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $145,606,000 after acquiring an additional 121,257 shares in the last quarter.

About bluebird bio

bluebird bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates in severe genetic diseases include LentiGlobin, which is in various clinical studies for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia and severe sickle cell disease; and Lenti-D that is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare hereditary neurological disorder.

