Blue Planet Investment Trust (LON:BLP) Stock Price Down 21%

Blue Planet Investment Trust PLC (LON:BLP) shares fell 21% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 35.30 ($0.46) and last traded at GBX 36.50 ($0.48), 6,782 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 31% from the average session volume of 9,761 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 46.23 ($0.61).

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 34.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 36.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.09.

Blue Planet Investment Trust Company Profile (LON:BLP)

Blue Planet Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Blue Planet Investment Management Ltd. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in equities, exchange traded funds, equity-related securities, and bonds issued by companies, government, and other types of issuers.

