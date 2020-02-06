Block-Chain.com Achieves Market Cap of $1.02 Million (BC)

Block-Chain.com (CURRENCY:BC) traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 6th. Block-Chain.com has a total market capitalization of $1.02 million and approximately $2.00 worth of Block-Chain.com was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Block-Chain.com has traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Block-Chain.com token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0049 or 0.00000050 BTC on exchanges including Token Store and Crex24.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Block-Chain.com alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002874 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $303.50 or 0.03086293 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010196 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.20 or 0.00205442 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000713 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00029701 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.04 or 0.00132566 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00021388 BTC.

Block-Chain.com Token Profile

Block-Chain.com’s total supply is 247,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 207,051,787 tokens. Block-Chain.com’s official website is block-chain.com . Block-Chain.com’s official Twitter account is @Block_Chain_com

Block-Chain.com Token Trading

Block-Chain.com can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Token Store and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Block-Chain.com directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Block-Chain.com should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Block-Chain.com using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Block-Chain.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Block-Chain.com and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.