Blackrock Utlts Infra&Pwr Oprtnt Trst (NYSE:BUI) to Issue $0.12 Monthly Dividend

Blackrock Utlts Infra&Pwr Oprtnt Trst (NYSE:BUI) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, February 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of 0.121 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th.

Shares of Blackrock Utlts Infra&Pwr Oprtnt Trst stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.98. 73,783 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,695. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.84. Blackrock Utlts Infra&Pwr Oprtnt Trst has a 52 week low of $20.32 and a 52 week high of $24.50.

About Blackrock Utlts Infra&Pwr Oprtnt Trst

BlackRock Utility, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the utilities and infrastructure sectors.

