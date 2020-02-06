Blackrock Utlts Infra&Pwr Oprtnt Trst (NYSE:BUI) to Issue $0.12 Monthly Dividend

Blackrock Utlts Infra&Pwr Oprtnt Trst (NYSE:BUI) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, February 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of 0.121 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th.
Shares of Blackrock Utlts Infra&Pwr Oprtnt Trst stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.98. 73,783 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,695. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.84. Blackrock Utlts Infra&Pwr Oprtnt Trst has a 52 week low of $20.32 and a 52 week high of $24.50.
About Blackrock Utlts Infra&Pwr Oprtnt Trst
