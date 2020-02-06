Blackrock Muniyld California Quty Fd Inc Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:MCA)

Blackrock Muniyld California Quty Fd Inc (NYSE:MCA) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, February 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of 0.046 per share on Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th.

MCA stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.82. 36,755 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,706. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.34. Blackrock Muniyld California Quty Fd has a 1-year low of $13.00 and a 1-year high of $14.82.

Get Blackrock Muniyld California Quty Fd alerts:

About Blackrock Muniyld California Quty Fd

BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations, the interest on which is exempt from Federal and California income taxes.

See Also: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Muniyld California Quty Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Muniyld California Quty Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.