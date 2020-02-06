BlackRock MuniYield Insured Investment (NYSE:MFT) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05

BlackRock MuniYield Insured Investment (NYSE:MFT) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th.

BlackRock MuniYield Insured Investment has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.6% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE MFT opened at $14.05 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.56. BlackRock MuniYield Insured Investment has a 52-week low of $12.91 and a 52-week high of $14.42.

BlackRock MuniYield Investment Quality Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

