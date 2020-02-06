Blackrock Muniholdings New York Qulty Fd Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:MHN)

Blackrock Muniholdings New York Qulty Fd (NYSE:MHN) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0445 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th.

Blackrock Muniholdings New York Qulty Fd has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 8.1% per year over the last three years.

MHN opened at $14.08 on Thursday. Blackrock Muniholdings New York Qulty Fd has a fifty-two week low of $12.38 and a fifty-two week high of $14.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.62.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade New York municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

