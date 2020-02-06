Blackrock Muniholdings Insured Fund II (NYSE:MUE) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Blackrock Muniholdings Insured Fund II (NYSE:MUE) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, February 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.044 per share by the investment management company on Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th.

Blackrock Muniholdings Insured Fund II has decreased its dividend by an average of 11.7% per year over the last three years.

Shares of MUE traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.01. 36,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,838. Blackrock Muniholdings Insured Fund II has a twelve month low of $12.00 and a twelve month high of $13.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.72.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

