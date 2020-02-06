Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst (BTT) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 13th

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst (NYSE:BTT) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, February 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of 0.062 per share on Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst has decreased its dividend by an average of 6.3% annually over the last three years.

Shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst stock traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $24.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,602. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst has a 52-week low of $21.73 and a 52-week high of $24.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.93.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

