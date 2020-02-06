BlackRock Muni New York Intr. Dur. Fnd. (NYSE:MNE) Plans $0.04 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Muni New York Intr. Dur. Fnd. (NYSE:MNE) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, February 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.036 per share by the investment management company on Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th.

BlackRock Muni New York Intr. Dur. Fnd. stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.71. The company had a trading volume of 5,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,468. BlackRock Muni New York Intr. Dur. Fnd. has a 52 week low of $12.91 and a 52 week high of $15.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.76.

Get BlackRock Muni New York Intr. Dur. Fnd. alerts:

In other BlackRock Muni New York Intr. Dur. Fnd. news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 20,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.38 per share, for a total transaction of $288,261.48. Insiders acquired a total of 55,123 shares of company stock valued at $792,384 in the last quarter.

BlackRock Muni New York Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund primarily investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes and with a duration of three to ten years at the time of investment.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Muni New York Intr. Dur. Fnd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Muni New York Intr. Dur. Fnd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.