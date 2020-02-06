BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU) to Issue $0.07 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0711 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 1.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE:DSU opened at $11.44 on Thursday. BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund has a 12-month low of $10.40 and a 12-month high of $11.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.92.

There is no company description available for BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Inc

