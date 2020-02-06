Blackrock Coporate High Yield Fund (NYSE:HYT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Blackrock Coporate High Yield Fund (NYSE:HYT) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, February 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.078 per share by the investment management company on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th.

Blackrock Coporate High Yield Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Shares of HYT traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.39. The stock had a trading volume of 311,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 501,104. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.90. Blackrock Coporate High Yield Fund has a one year low of $9.98 and a one year high of $11.41.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc, or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

