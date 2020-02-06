BitGuild PLAT 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $850,471.00 (PLAT)

BitGuild PLAT (CURRENCY:PLAT) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 6th. BitGuild PLAT has a market capitalization of $15,782.00 and $850,471.00 worth of BitGuild PLAT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitGuild PLAT token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges including BitForex, LATOKEN and ABCC. During the last seven days, BitGuild PLAT has traded up 13.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002874 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $303.50 or 0.03086293 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010196 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.20 or 0.00205442 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000713 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00029701 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.04 or 0.00132566 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00021388 BTC.

About BitGuild PLAT

BitGuild PLAT’s total supply is 9,096,679,264 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,566,902 tokens. The official website for BitGuild PLAT is bitguild.io . The Reddit community for BitGuild PLAT is /r/BitGuild and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitGuild PLAT’s official Twitter account is @bitguildplat . BitGuild PLAT’s official message board is medium.com/the-notice-board

BitGuild PLAT Token Trading

BitGuild PLAT can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, ABCC and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitGuild PLAT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitGuild PLAT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitGuild PLAT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

