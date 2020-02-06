Bitcoin SV Price Up 2.3% Over Last Week (BSV)

Bitcoin SV (CURRENCY:BSV) traded 9.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. In the last week, Bitcoin SV has traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin SV has a market cap of $5.43 billion and approximately $2.79 billion worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin SV coin can currently be bought for approximately $297.26 or 0.03106443 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Indodax, Kraken, Bithumb and Kucoin.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002866 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010456 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.21 or 0.00200731 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000707 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00029456 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.49 or 0.00130554 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00021150 BTC.

Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 18,260,065 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode . Bitcoin SV’s official website is bitcoinsv.io

Bitcoin SV can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: WazirX, OTCBTC, Upbit, BX Thailand, YoBit, HitBTC, Poloniex, IDAX, MBAex, Korbit, Huobi, Trade Satoshi, Bitbns, Hotbit, Kraken, DragonEX, Coinbit, Indodax, CoinEx, Binance, OKEx, ZB.COM, BigONE, Bitrue, SouthXchange, CoinBene, Kucoin, Altcoin Trader, Bitkub, Gate.io, Bithumb, Coinsuper, Bibox, Koinex, Cobinhood, Bitfinex, FCoin, CoinZest, Bit-Z, Coinsquare and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin SV should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin SV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

