Bitcoin Plus (XBC) Price Up 17.7% This Week

Bitcoin Plus (CURRENCY:XBC) traded up 13.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 5th. Bitcoin Plus has a total market cap of $565,965.00 and $17,448.00 worth of Bitcoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Plus coin can now be purchased for about $4.18 or 0.00043339 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Poloniex, CoinExchange, Trade Satoshi and Trade By Trade. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Plus has traded up 17.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00006735 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004274 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001096 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00007135 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001359 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000519 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 30th, 2014. Bitcoin Plus’ total supply is 135,329 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Plus is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Plus’ official website is www.bitcoinplus.org . Bitcoin Plus’ official message board is bitcointalk.org . Bitcoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @bitcoinplusorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

Bitcoin Plus can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CoinExchange, Trade Satoshi, Poloniex and Trade By Trade. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Plus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Plus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Plus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

