Biopharmx (NYSEAMERICAN:BPMX) Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of Biopharmx Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:BPMX) traded down 0.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.40 and last traded at $0.41, 1,162,549 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 53% from the average session volume of 2,484,364 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.41.

Separately, Maxim Group downgraded Biopharmx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th.

Get Biopharmx alerts:

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.35.

Biopharmx (NYSEAMERICAN:BPMX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.08.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Biopharmx stock. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Biopharmx Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:BPMX) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 175,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000. Barclays PLC owned about 1.23% of Biopharmx at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Biopharmx (NYSEAMERICAN:BPMX)

BioPharmX Corporation, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel prescription and over-the-counter (OTC) products that address dermatology and women's health markets. The company offers VI2OLET, an OTC molecular iodine dietary supplement that addresses cyclic breast discomfort, as well as alleviates the symptoms of fibrocystic breast condition (FBC).

Recommended Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for Biopharmx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biopharmx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.