Binance USD Price Hits $1.00 on Major Exchanges (BUSD)

Binance USD (CURRENCY:BUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. One Binance USD token can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00010270 BTC on popular exchanges including Binance and HitBTC. Binance USD has a market capitalization of $16.39 million and $37.76 million worth of Binance USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Binance USD has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00038364 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $575.04 or 0.05918881 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005285 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00024671 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.58 or 0.00129455 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00038210 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002996 BTC.

KickToken (KICK) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Binance USD

Binance USD Token Trading

Binance USD can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Binance USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Binance USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

